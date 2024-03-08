Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
