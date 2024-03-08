Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

