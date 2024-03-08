Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Price Target to $18.00

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Inspirato has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.97) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $70.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.42 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

Inspirato Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inspirato during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Inspirato during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

Featured Stories

