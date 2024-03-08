CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $399.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

