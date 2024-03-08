CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $399.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
