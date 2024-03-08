Cara Therapeutics’ (CARA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CARA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.10% and a negative net margin of 565.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,972,000 after buying an additional 229,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 273,947 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,444,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 421,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 998,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 512,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

