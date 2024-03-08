CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

CarParts.com Trading Down 20.7 %

PRTS stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 868,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,995. The company has a market capitalization of $114.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CarParts.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

