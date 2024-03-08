Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.87

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.87 and last traded at $60.67, with a volume of 964536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.