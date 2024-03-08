Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $124.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 3.0 %

SAVA stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 108,456 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

