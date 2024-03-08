Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 4.6%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42. Approximately 304,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 654,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 108,456 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 27.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
