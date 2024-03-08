Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 4.6%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42. Approximately 304,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 654,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 108,456 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 27.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

