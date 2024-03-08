CEEK VR Trading 18% Higher This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $56.72 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004074 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00024792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015691 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,545.47 or 0.99893500 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.89 or 0.00146250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07035273 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $4,145,903.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

