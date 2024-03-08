Cellectar Biosciences’ (CLRB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRBFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectar Biosciences to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,709 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $3,817,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $3,741,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 414,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 307,006 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

