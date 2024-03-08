Cellectar Biosciences’ (CLRB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectar Biosciences to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.
Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 1.8 %
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,709 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $3,817,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $3,741,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 414,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 307,006 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
