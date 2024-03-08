Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wedbush

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $89.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. Celsius has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $90.25.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,004,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,568 shares of company stock valued at $49,436,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $101,116,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

