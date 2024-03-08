Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stock Holdings Cut by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,722 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.66. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.71. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $95.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.91 million. Research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

