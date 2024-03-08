Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $92.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CCS stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.71. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $95.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

