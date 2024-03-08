Chardan Capital Weighs in on Avidity Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Avidity Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.22) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.71). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,696 shares of company stock valued at $128,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

