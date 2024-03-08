ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Short Interest Update

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 85,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 24.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $813.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.63. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 124.81% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.