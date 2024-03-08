Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $282.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.41 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

