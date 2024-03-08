Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $104.30 Average PT from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $81.53 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

