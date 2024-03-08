Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Chord Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.30.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $162.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day moving average of $161.03. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

