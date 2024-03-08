Christopher K. Murray Sells 621 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.77.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

