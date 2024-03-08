Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.45% of Cincinnati Financial worth $232,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

