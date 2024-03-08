Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$12.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.83.

CGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Cineplex Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$7.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.37. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.38 and a 52-week high of C$10.26. The firm has a market cap of C$494.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.4752714 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cineplex news, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

