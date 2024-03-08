Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,383 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.93% of Cirrus Logic worth $36,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $94.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Read More

