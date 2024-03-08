Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.08.

CLAR stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Clarus has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently -4.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Clarus by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Clarus by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

