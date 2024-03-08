CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) PT Raised to $26.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.72.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $17.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,620 shares of company stock worth $7,499,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

