Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Update

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 19.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLFD. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares in the company, valued at $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

