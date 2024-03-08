Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells $298,920.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,449,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $660,480.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $244,290.00.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

