CLS Holdings plc (CLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 94.20 ($1.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £374.36 million, a PE ratio of -184.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.57. CLS has a one year low of GBX 83.30 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 149.39 ($1.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.45) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

