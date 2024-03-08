CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,141,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 3,940,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 387.0 days.
CMOC Group Stock Performance
CMOC Group stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. CMOC Group has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.72.
About CMOC Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CMOC Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.