CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Scott L. Goldberg Sells 7,325 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $195,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNO Financial Group

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after buying an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,568,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 290,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.