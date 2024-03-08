Coats Group plc (LON:COA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.0081. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Coats Group Stock Performance

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 75.34 ($0.96) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,820.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.76. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.50 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.70 ($1.05). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COA has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

