COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th. This is a boost from COG Financial Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

COG Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.29.

Insider Transactions at COG Financial Services

In related news, insider Cameron McCullagh bought 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,805.77 ($19,354.40). 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About COG Financial Services

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

