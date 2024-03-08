Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,713 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $30,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

