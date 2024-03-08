Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director John F. Schultz acquired 8,559 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $174,518.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Schultz acquired 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $174,518.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,729.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

