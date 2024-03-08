Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COLB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Columbia Banking System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens cut Columbia Banking System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.4 %

COLB opened at $19.56 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.0% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 405,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,633.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,933 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,554,000 after purchasing an additional 147,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,009,000 after acquiring an additional 243,841 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

