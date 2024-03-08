Commercial Vehicle Group’s (CVGI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after buying an additional 1,666,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,753,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,736,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 370,550 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

