Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Oppenheimer

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 2.7 %

CODI opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $47,691.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $47,691.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,252.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 and have sold 19,916 shares worth $471,596. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

