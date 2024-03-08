CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CompoSecure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

CMPO opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

