Constellation Software Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.36 (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.358 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Constellation Software Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of CSU opened at C$3,848.49 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$2,253.03 and a 12-month high of C$3,856.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3,632.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3,191.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3,966.67.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

