Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Announces Earnings Results

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $15.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $2,866.27 on Friday. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,615.00 and a one year high of $2,942.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,698.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,343.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

