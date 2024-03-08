Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Constellium by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Constellium by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Constellium by 370.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 159,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 177,868 shares in the last quarter.

CSTM opened at $20.03 on Friday. Constellium has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

