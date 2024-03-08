Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.
CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Constellium Stock Performance
CSTM opened at $20.03 on Friday. Constellium has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
