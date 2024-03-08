Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $55.21 on Friday. Copart has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Copart will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 348,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,335,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

