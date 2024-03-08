Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 108.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,807 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after buying an additional 7,666,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 93.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after buying an additional 7,122,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 126.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,284,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,086,000 after buying an additional 5,185,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 111.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,717,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,646,000 after buying an additional 4,600,779 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 314,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,685. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $55.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

