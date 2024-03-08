Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Lowered by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,024 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,321 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Corteva by 29.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Up 0.9 %

CTVA opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

