Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.42.

CJR.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.12.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

