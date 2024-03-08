CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $30,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in CoStar Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,091 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,618,000 after purchasing an additional 91,864 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Get Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.