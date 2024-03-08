Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 122.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $40.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $744.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $466.80 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $705.95 and its 200-day moving average is $623.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.