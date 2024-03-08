Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

