Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.27.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

