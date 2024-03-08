Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRGY. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Crescent Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of CRGY opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 134,529 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

