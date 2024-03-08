Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 69.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

